Lula da Silva Leads Polls Amid Political Fluctuations

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is extending his lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro heading into October's presidential election, according to a Quaest poll. The survey follows political events such as an investigation into a Lula ally and debates about U.S. tariffs on Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 00:02 IST
Lula da Silva Leads Polls Amid Political Fluctuations
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a significant shift ahead of Brazil's October presidential elections, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has widened his lead over right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, according to a recent Quaest poll.

This development is intriguing as it follows a series of pivotal political events, notably a corruption investigation targeting a senior ally of Lula and spirited debates over potential U.S. tariff threats against Brazil.

The poll, commissioned by brokerage Genial, highlights the evolving political landscape and challenges the candidates face in addressing international relations and corruption issues.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Cuts Through the Skills-Gap Hype and Finds a Digital Weak Spot

Ghana’s Land Reform Paradox: Stronger Laws, Persistent Inequality

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026