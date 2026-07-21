Lula da Silva Leads Polls Amid Political Fluctuations

In a significant shift ahead of Brazil's October presidential elections, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has widened his lead over right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, according to a recent Quaest poll.

This development is intriguing as it follows a series of pivotal political events, notably a corruption investigation targeting a senior ally of Lula and spirited debates over potential U.S. tariff threats against Brazil.

The poll, commissioned by brokerage Genial, highlights the evolving political landscape and challenges the candidates face in addressing international relations and corruption issues.