Trump Defends Netanyahu Against ICC Arrest Warrant Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday assured that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would face no legal consequences during his upcoming visit to the U.S. This statement came after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hinted at possible arrest measures.

In an interview, Mamdani argued that Netanyahu should be tried at The Hague for alleged war crimes, aligning with the International Criminal Court's 2024 warrant. He voiced this during a broadcast on The Interview, a popular New York Times podcast.

Israel dubbed the ICC's charges as baseless and accused Mamdani of diverting attention from local issues by targeting a democratic ally. Despite former tensions, Trump and Mamdani had a notably cordial meeting last year.