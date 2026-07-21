French Parliament Moves to Ban Social Media for Minors
France's Parliament reconciliation committee has agreed on a bill to ban social media access for individuals under 15. This initiative, backed by President Emmanuel Macron, aims to enforce the ban by early September, aligning France with Australia, which imposed similar restrictions for under-16s in December.
- Country:
- France
France is set to follow in Australia's footsteps by implementing a groundbreaking ban that will restrict social media access for those under 15 years old. The decision, finalized by a Parliament reconciliation committee on Monday, is slated to take effect by early September.
The move, strongly supported by President Emmanuel Macron, aims to protect minors from the potential risks posed by online platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube. This new regulation mirrors Australia's precedent-setting ban on minors under 16 enacted last December.
This legislative action marks a significant step in safeguarding children in the digital age, reflecting growing concerns over youth exposure to social media content. If successfully enacted, France will join a global discourse on the responsible use of technology by younger generations.
ALSO READ
-
BJP Fires Back: Manoj Tiwari's Critique on Opposition Tactics in Parliament
-
Opposition Gears Up Amidst Parliament Turbulence and Space Explorations
-
France Condemns Iran's Detention of Embassy Officials
-
Stormy Start for Monsoon Session as Parliament Faces Strong Opposition Demands
-
New Zealand advances major overhaul of Resource Management Act