UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin opted not to attend the World Cup final amid escalating disagreements with FIFA. The disputes stemmed from issues related to disciplinary procedures, refereeing logistics, and match operations.

One major controversy was FIFA's suspension of an automatic one-match ban for U.S. forward Folarin Balogun following a red card, which prompted criticism from UEFA. Additional tensions arose from Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan's exclusion from the tournament.

Amid these controversies, FIFA introduced new operational adjustments, including mandatory hydration breaks and a longer half-time interval. Despite the background of discord, Spain claimed victory over Argentina in the World Cup final, clinching the title as world champions.