UEFA and FIFA Clash: Ceferin's World Cup Snub

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin skipped the World Cup final due to disputes with FIFA over discipline, refereeing, and match operations. Controversies, such as a ban on US player Folarin Balogun and a Somali referee's ban entry to the US, highlighted tension. Spain won the cup, defeating Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 00:03 IST
UEFA and FIFA Clash: Ceferin's World Cup Snub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin opted not to attend the World Cup final amid escalating disagreements with FIFA. The disputes stemmed from issues related to disciplinary procedures, refereeing logistics, and match operations.

One major controversy was FIFA's suspension of an automatic one-match ban for U.S. forward Folarin Balogun following a red card, which prompted criticism from UEFA. Additional tensions arose from Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan's exclusion from the tournament.

Amid these controversies, FIFA introduced new operational adjustments, including mandatory hydration breaks and a longer half-time interval. Despite the background of discord, Spain claimed victory over Argentina in the World Cup final, clinching the title as world champions.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Cuts Through the Skills-Gap Hype and Finds a Digital Weak Spot

Ghana’s Land Reform Paradox: Stronger Laws, Persistent Inequality

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026