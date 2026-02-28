Middle East Tensions Surge as US and Israel Strike Iran

The latest military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran have ignited a new wave of conflict in the Middle East, as tensions escalate over Tehran's missile and nuclear capabilities. The offensive, ordered by President Donald Trump, is aimed at dismantling Iran's military arsenal to prevent the development of nuclear weapons.

International reactions to the strikes have poured in, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting, warning of the grave consequences for global peace and security. Macron emphasized the need for Iran to engage in constructive negotiations to resolve the crisis peacefully.

Human rights leaders and government officials worldwide have denounced the military action, highlighting its impact on civilians. UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk urged restraint, stressing that diplomacy—not bombs—offers the path to peace. Global leaders continue to appeal for de-escalation and adherence to international law.

