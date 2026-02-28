British Forces in Defensive Role Amid Middle East Tensions

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that British forces are actively participating in coordinated defensive efforts in the Middle East, aimed at protecting national interests and allies. However, they are not involved in the recent U.S. and Israeli strikes targeting Iranian leaders, which have intensified regional conflict.

Starmer emphasized the priority of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, in line with Britain's long-standing policy. He highlighted the elevated security measures for British bases and personnel, assuring that these steps align with international laws.

In a joint effort with France and Germany, Starmer condemned Iran's aggressive actions and advocated for de-escalation through negotiations. He called for Iran to halt its weapons programs and violent repression of its citizens. The UK government has advised against traveling to Israel and the Palestinian territories, reinforcing its diplomatic stance.

