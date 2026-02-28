Left Menu

British Forces in Defensive Role Amid Middle East Tensions

Prime Minister Keir Starmer clarified that British forces are engaged in defensive operations alongside regional allies, not participating in U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran. Starmer stressed the importance of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and urged Iran to cease violent actions and negotiate peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:38 IST
Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that British forces are actively participating in coordinated defensive efforts in the Middle East, aimed at protecting national interests and allies. However, they are not involved in the recent U.S. and Israeli strikes targeting Iranian leaders, which have intensified regional conflict.

Starmer emphasized the priority of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, in line with Britain's long-standing policy. He highlighted the elevated security measures for British bases and personnel, assuring that these steps align with international laws.

In a joint effort with France and Germany, Starmer condemned Iran's aggressive actions and advocated for de-escalation through negotiations. He called for Iran to halt its weapons programs and violent repression of its citizens. The UK government has advised against traveling to Israel and the Palestinian territories, reinforcing its diplomatic stance.

