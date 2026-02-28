Left Menu

Canadian PM Backs US Strikes on Iran to Avert Nuclear Threat

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney endorsed US strikes on Iran, arguing they help prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and threatening global peace. Carney reaffirmed Israel's right to self-defense and highlighted Canada's sanctions on Iran, urging an end to its nuclear program and support for regional terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:34 IST
Canadian PM Backs US Strikes on Iran to Avert Nuclear Threat
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • India

During a four-day visit to India, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed public support for the United States' military actions against Iran. Describing these strikes as necessary to deter Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Carney warned of the dangers posed to international peace and security should Iran's ambitions succeed.

Speaking at the Canada-India Forum in Mumbai, Carney identified Iran as a principal source of terror and instability in the Middle East, criticizing its troubling human rights record. He reiterated Canada's commitment to preventing Iran's nuclear program, citing consistent calls for action at international events like the G7 and the UN's re-imposition of sanctions.

Carney reassured his audience that Canada stands with the Iranian people in their quest for freedom from an oppressive regime. He confirmed Canada's backing of Israel's right to self-defense and highlighted efforts to protect civilians amid the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the urgency of halting Iran's support for regional terror groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup on net run rate despite five-run victory over Sri Lanka in final Super 8 match.

Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup on net run rate despite five-run vict...

 Global
2
Air India Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

Air India Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

 India
3
Tragic Love: Fatal Ending in Jalgaon

Tragic Love: Fatal Ending in Jalgaon

 India
4
Venezuela Criticizes Military Escalation Involving Iran

Venezuela Criticizes Military Escalation Involving Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026