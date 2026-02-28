Canadian PM Backs US Strikes on Iran to Avert Nuclear Threat

During a four-day visit to India, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed public support for the United States' military actions against Iran. Describing these strikes as necessary to deter Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Carney warned of the dangers posed to international peace and security should Iran's ambitions succeed.

Speaking at the Canada-India Forum in Mumbai, Carney identified Iran as a principal source of terror and instability in the Middle East, criticizing its troubling human rights record. He reiterated Canada's commitment to preventing Iran's nuclear program, citing consistent calls for action at international events like the G7 and the UN's re-imposition of sanctions.

Carney reassured his audience that Canada stands with the Iranian people in their quest for freedom from an oppressive regime. He confirmed Canada's backing of Israel's right to self-defense and highlighted efforts to protect civilians amid the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the urgency of halting Iran's support for regional terror groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)