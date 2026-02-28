Left Menu

Clash of Titans: U.S. and Israel's Bold Offensive Against Iran

The United States and Israel launched a coordinated attack on Iran, targeting top leaders, escalating decades-old tensions. Iran responded with missile attacks on Israel and the Gulf. The conflict impacted oil markets and prompted calls for peace from the UN as the region faced the threat of further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:54 IST
Clash of Titans: U.S. and Israel's Bold Offensive Against Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, a new era of tension erupted as the United States and Israel targeted Iran in a coordinated strike, focusing on its leadership in a bid to disrupt Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The operation, dubbed 'OPERATION EPIC FURY,' escalated long-standing geopolitical frictions.

Iran, retaliating with missile strikes on Israeli targets and Gulf states housing U.S. bases, signaled further aggressive responses to come. Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz provoked fear of significant disruptions in global oil supply, pushing traders to brace for volatile markets.

The U.N. Security Council convened in an emergency session as President Trump called for regime change in Tehran, labeling Iranian leadership a global security threat. The conflict intensified calls for a diplomatic resolution amid a backdrop of socioeconomic unrest and military confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strikes Claim Student Lives

Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strike...

 Iran
2
Global Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes and Cyber Attacks Intensify in Middle East

Global Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes and Cyber Attacks Intensify in ...

 Spain
3
Tariffs Tumble: The Billion-Dollar Refund Battle

Tariffs Tumble: The Billion-Dollar Refund Battle

 Global
4
Stranded in the Skies: Travelers Navigate Middle East Conflict

Stranded in the Skies: Travelers Navigate Middle East Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026