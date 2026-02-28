Clash of Titans: U.S. and Israel's Bold Offensive Against Iran

On Saturday, a new era of tension erupted as the United States and Israel targeted Iran in a coordinated strike, focusing on its leadership in a bid to disrupt Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The operation, dubbed 'OPERATION EPIC FURY,' escalated long-standing geopolitical frictions.

Iran, retaliating with missile strikes on Israeli targets and Gulf states housing U.S. bases, signaled further aggressive responses to come. Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz provoked fear of significant disruptions in global oil supply, pushing traders to brace for volatile markets.

The U.N. Security Council convened in an emergency session as President Trump called for regime change in Tehran, labeling Iranian leadership a global security threat. The conflict intensified calls for a diplomatic resolution amid a backdrop of socioeconomic unrest and military confrontation.

