Global Tensions Soar After Death of Iran's Supreme Leader

The world grapples with heightened tensions following the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The leader's death, cited by the US President and Israeli officials, triggers unease amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Global leaders offer mixed responses; some support the military actions, while others, including Russia and China, criticize them. Countries across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond have called for diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation.

The unfolding situation has renewed fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East, as international bodies, including the UN Security Council and the Arab League, urge for restraint and dialogue to ensure regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)