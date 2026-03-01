Global Tensions Soar After Death of Iran's Supreme Leader
The sudden death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has escalated global tensions, with US- and Israeli-led strikes on Iran. This incident has sparked reactions worldwide, as nations express differing views on military actions and call for diplomatic resolutions, amid concerns of potential extended conflict in the Middle East.
The world grapples with heightened tensions following the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The leader's death, cited by the US President and Israeli officials, triggers unease amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
Global leaders offer mixed responses; some support the military actions, while others, including Russia and China, criticize them. Countries across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond have called for diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation.
The unfolding situation has renewed fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East, as international bodies, including the UN Security Council and the Arab League, urge for restraint and dialogue to ensure regional stability.
More than 200 people have been killed across Iran by Israel-US strikes, Iran's state TV reports, citing the Red Crescent, reports AP.