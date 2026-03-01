Middle Eastern Airspace Shutdown: Airlines Put Travel Plans on Hold

Flights across the Middle East were significantly disrupted following recent U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran. The strikes led to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, creating widespread airspace closures and instability in the region.

Maps from flight-tracking service Flightradar24 revealed empty airspace over key nations such as Iran, Iraq, and Israel, with major airports in cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha temporarily shuttered or operating under limited conditions.

In response, numerous airlines, including European giants like Air France KLM and Lufthansa, suspended flights to affected areas until March. These include hotspots such as Tel Aviv, Dubai, and more, highlighting the extensive ripple effect on global travel and commerce.

