Kashmir Erupts in Protest: The Aftermath of Khamenei's Killing

In response to the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, thousands of protestors took to the streets in various areas of Kashmir, including Srinagar, on Sunday. The demonstrations, which were peaceful, occurred predominantly in regions with significant Shia populations.

Iranian state media confirmed Khamenei's death early Sunday, sparking protests in locations such as Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, and Budgam. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief priest of Kashmir, expressed deep sadness and outrage over the incident, urging solidarity with Iran.

Religious leaders emphasized the importance of unity among Muslims and called for a complete strike on Monday as a peaceful protest against the aggression. With approximately 1.5 million Shias in the Kashmir valley, calls for unity and solidarity resonated strongly throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)