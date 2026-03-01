Kashmir Erupts in Protest: The Aftermath of Khamenei's Killing
Thousands of protestors gathered in Kashmir, expressing outrage over Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in a US-Israel attack. Religious leaders called for unity and a complete strike. The protests were concentrated in Shia-populated areas, peacefully opposing US-Israel actions and expressing solidarity with Iran.
- Country:
- India
In response to the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, thousands of protestors took to the streets in various areas of Kashmir, including Srinagar, on Sunday. The demonstrations, which were peaceful, occurred predominantly in regions with significant Shia populations.
Iranian state media confirmed Khamenei's death early Sunday, sparking protests in locations such as Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, and Budgam. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief priest of Kashmir, expressed deep sadness and outrage over the incident, urging solidarity with Iran.
Religious leaders emphasized the importance of unity among Muslims and called for a complete strike on Monday as a peaceful protest against the aggression. With approximately 1.5 million Shias in the Kashmir valley, calls for unity and solidarity resonated strongly throughout the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deferred Customs Payment Boosts Manufacturing
Kashmiri Students in Andhra Pradesh Highlight Concerns Over Religious Freedoms and Meal Access
Escalating Tensions: Iran and US on Brink of War Following Khamenei's Demise
Gujarati Blockbuster 'Laalo' Makes Digital Debut
Bar and Bench: Partners in Delivering Justice