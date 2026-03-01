Left Menu

Turmoil Erupts in Pakistan: Protests Spark Global Tensions

Nine protesters were killed in Karachi after clashes with police at the U.S. consulate. Pro-Iranian demonstrations erupted across Pakistan and Iraq following strikes on Iran that killed Ayatollah Khamenei. Protesters targeted U.S. and UN sites, prompting heightened security measures. Diplomatic missions and companies are reviewing safety protocols.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least nine protesters died amid escalating tensions as crowds breached the U.S. consulate's outer wall in Karachi, Pakistan. This unrest followed reports of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, resulting in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, igniting protests in various Shi'ite-majority regions.

In Baghdad, Iraqi police employed tear gas and stun grenades against pro-Iranian demonstrators near the U.S. Embassy. Meanwhile, protesters in Karachi clashed with police, setting ablaze a vehicle outside the consulate. Despite casualties, it remains unclear how these deaths occurred, with the U.S. diplomatic missions in Karachi and Islamabad not issuing any comments yet.

Security measures have intensified across Western diplomatic missions in Pakistan in response to these volatile events. Diplomatic sources confirmed restricted movement for mission staff, while multinational corporations operating in Pakistan are contemplating stricter safety protocols, such as limiting air travel and bolstering security around facilities.

