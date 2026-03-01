Turmoil Erupts in Pakistan: Protests Spark Global Tensions
Nine protesters were killed in Karachi after clashes with police at the U.S. consulate. Pro-Iranian demonstrations erupted across Pakistan and Iraq following strikes on Iran that killed Ayatollah Khamenei. Protesters targeted U.S. and UN sites, prompting heightened security measures. Diplomatic missions and companies are reviewing safety protocols.
At least nine protesters died amid escalating tensions as crowds breached the U.S. consulate's outer wall in Karachi, Pakistan. This unrest followed reports of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, resulting in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, igniting protests in various Shi'ite-majority regions.
In Baghdad, Iraqi police employed tear gas and stun grenades against pro-Iranian demonstrators near the U.S. Embassy. Meanwhile, protesters in Karachi clashed with police, setting ablaze a vehicle outside the consulate. Despite casualties, it remains unclear how these deaths occurred, with the U.S. diplomatic missions in Karachi and Islamabad not issuing any comments yet.
Security measures have intensified across Western diplomatic missions in Pakistan in response to these volatile events. Diplomatic sources confirmed restricted movement for mission staff, while multinational corporations operating in Pakistan are contemplating stricter safety protocols, such as limiting air travel and bolstering security around facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- protests
- Karachi
- Iraq
- Iran
- Ayatollah Khamenei
- U.S. consulate
- Pakistan
- Shi'ite
- security
- teargas
ALSO READ
Turmoil in the Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Global Distress
Tensions Rise: Violent Protests Erupt in Pakistan Over Middle East Conflict
Pakistan Cricket's Pressure Crisis: Captain Agha Addresses Decision-Making Failures
Flight Cancellations Hit Pakistan Amid Middle East Conflict
Chaos Erupts: Protests and Violence in Pakistan Over Khamenei's Death