Turmoil in the Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Global Distress

Sajad Gani Lone, President of the Peoples Conference, has expressed profound grief over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following joint US-Israel military strikes.

In his statement, Lone described the situation in Iran and the Gulf as rapidly escalating and volatile, highlighting the "sad and brutal" nature of Khamenei's killing.

He also expressed deep concern for families anxiously awaiting the safe return of loved ones stranded in conflict zones, hoping for peace in the region and a safe outcome for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)