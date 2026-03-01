Left Menu

Turmoil in the Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Global Distress

Sajad Gani Lone, President of Peoples Conference, expressed profound grief over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The joint US-Israel operation has intensified uncertainty and sorrow in Iran and the Gulf. Lone also raised concerns for families awaiting the return of loved ones in conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:21 IST
Turmoil in the Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Global Distress
Ayatollah Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

Sajad Gani Lone, President of the Peoples Conference, has expressed profound grief over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following joint US-Israel military strikes.

In his statement, Lone described the situation in Iran and the Gulf as rapidly escalating and volatile, highlighting the "sad and brutal" nature of Khamenei's killing.

He also expressed deep concern for families anxiously awaiting the safe return of loved ones stranded in conflict zones, hoping for peace in the region and a safe outcome for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay foundation stones for 2 major NH projects,' says PM Modi in Madurai.

'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay founda...

 India
2
Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid ...

 India
3
Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Madurai.

Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Mad...

 India
4
Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026