Decades-Long Chapter Ends: Khamenei's Targeted Elimination

The Israeli Defense Forces announced the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a precise operation in Tehran. This joint US-Israeli offensive aimed to dismantle threats against Israel, marking the end of Khamenei's long-standing influence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:36 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a large-scale, precise operation. This joint offensive by Israel and the US aimed to dismantle ongoing threats from Iran.

Khamenei, known as the 'head of the Iranian octopus,' was directly responsible for years of violent repression in Iran and spearheading plans to challenge Israel's existence. His influence extended across the Middle East, primarily through groups like Hezbollah.

The operation marks a strategic milestone, closing a significant chapter of regional threats as Israel comes under increased missile attacks following the joint offensive.

