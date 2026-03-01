Left Menu

Global Outcry as Shia Mourners Protest Khamenei's Assassination

Across India, Shia communities protested the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following a US-Israel airstrike in Tehran. Major gatherings took place in regions like Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. Protesters expressed solidarity while urging calm and mourning the loss of a prominent Muslim leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar/Lucknow | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:47 IST
In an unprecedented global demonstration, Shia communities across India mourned the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The leader was reportedly killed in a joint US-Israel airstrike in Tehran, sparking international outrage and a series of protests.

Major protests erupted in regions including Kashmir, where large Shia populations took to the streets. In Uttar Pradesh, mourners gathered near the Bara Imambara mosque while, in Punjab, effigies of US and Israeli leaders were burned. The solemnity was mirrored in Ajmer, where the Shia community announced a three-day mourning period.

Leaders, such as J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, expressed concern over rising tensions. Meanwhile, the Shia community called for unity and retaliation against these aggressive actions towards Iran. Efforts to ensure peace and respect during mourning were urged across the nation.

