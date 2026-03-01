Left Menu

Poriborton Yatra: A Political March for Change in West Bengal

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed optimism about the 'Poriborton Yatra' leading to the removal of Mamata Banerjee's regime in West Bengal. He believes the BJP's 'double-engine' government will advance development. The initiative aims to engage with the public across 294 assembly constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garbeta | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:36 IST
Poriborton Yatra: A Political March for Change in West Bengal
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday emphasized the transformative potential of the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' to unseat the Mamata Banerjee regime in West Bengal. Speaking before launching the campaign from Paschim Medinipur district, Pradhan criticized the TMC government for alleged demographic manipulation, accusing them of attempting to turn West Bengal into "West Bangladesh."

The 'Poriborton Yatra', he claimed, could fulfill the long-awaited change anticipated since the end of the left's 34-year rule in 2011. According to Pradhan, the establishment of a BJP 'double-engine' government would resume halted development, foster economic growth, and ensure safety for women in the state.

Despite past BJP initiatives failing to gain traction, the party aims to connect with 1-1.5 crore citizens across 294 constituencies through nine Poriborton yatras starting from various locations, culminating in a rally at Brigade Parade Ground, potentially attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event also seeks to convert booth-level organization into tangible public engagement, as observed party leaders have stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

