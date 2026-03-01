Left Menu

Trump Declares U.S. Assault on Iran's Navy

U.S. President Donald Trump announced intensified military action against Iran, claiming the destruction of nine Iranian warships. The U.S. deployed B-2 stealth bombers, targeting Iranian missile facilities. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks, resulting in U.S. casualties. Trump plans further action to demolish Iran's Navy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:40 IST
Trump Declares U.S. Assault on Iran's Navy
announcement

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. military's ongoing offensive against Iran's Navy. The President disclosed that nine Iranian warships have been destroyed, with more targeted for destruction.

The heightened hostilities have seen the Pentagon deploying B-2 stealth bombers to strike Iranian missile sites, which are fortified and located underground. This marks an aggressive intensification of the U.S.' military response.

Iran countered with missile and drone attacks, resulting in the deaths of three U.S. servicemembers and serious injuries to five others. Trump declared that Iran's remaining naval forces will soon be neutralized, dismissing the capabilities of Iran's Navy in characteristic style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunday Sports Frenzy: Key Moves and Highlights

Sunday Sports Frenzy: Key Moves and Highlights

 Global
2
Etihad Airways Suspends Flights to and from Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways Suspends Flights to and from Abu Dhabi

 Global
3
Global Outcry: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Shia Protests

Global Outcry: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Shia Protests

 India
4
Tragic Village Dispute: Cousin Fatally Shot in Sultanpur

Tragic Village Dispute: Cousin Fatally Shot in Sultanpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026