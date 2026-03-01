Trump Declares U.S. Assault on Iran's Navy

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. military's ongoing offensive against Iran's Navy. The President disclosed that nine Iranian warships have been destroyed, with more targeted for destruction.

The heightened hostilities have seen the Pentagon deploying B-2 stealth bombers to strike Iranian missile sites, which are fortified and located underground. This marks an aggressive intensification of the U.S.' military response.

Iran countered with missile and drone attacks, resulting in the deaths of three U.S. servicemembers and serious injuries to five others. Trump declared that Iran's remaining naval forces will soon be neutralized, dismissing the capabilities of Iran's Navy in characteristic style.

