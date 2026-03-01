Global Outcry: Controversy Over the Killing of Ayatollah Khamenei

In a development stirring debate worldwide, the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a coordinated strike by the United States and Israel has drawn sharp condemnation from political opposition in India.

Criticism has primarily focused on what many view as silence from the Indian government. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge articulated the stance that India's foreign policy, deeply rooted in non-alignment and peace, appears neglected amid these tensions.

Political figures highlight the potential devaluation of India's traditional diplomatic relations, particularly with Iran, calling for the government to clarify its stance on the stability of the region and India's strategic interests therein.

