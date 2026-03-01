Left Menu

Global Protests Erupt After Khamenei's Death: Unrest in Pakistan and Iraq

Protests have erupted worldwide after the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Violence broke out in Pakistan and Iraq, leading to several deaths. Meanwhile, celebrations took place in Paris and Lisbon among Iranian exiles. The unrest highlights tensions following a U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign in Iran.

Global Protests Erupt After Khamenei's Death: Unrest in Pakistan and Iraq
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Deadly protests have broken out in Pakistan and Iraq as a reaction to the passing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The biggest casualties were reported in Pakistan, where consulate security opened fire on demonstrators in Karachi, leaving 23 protesters dead.

In Iraq, tensions were high as police used tear gas against pro-Iranian demonstrators outside the Green Zone in Baghdad. However, celebrations unfolded in Paris and Lisbon, where Iranian exiles gathered in jubilation over Khamenei's death, waving pre-revolutionary flags and even sharing champagne.

The mass protests have raised alarms, especially in major Shi'ite Muslim regions. Both the U.S. consulate in Karachi and the embassy in Islamabad are on high alert, while the U.N. building in Skardu was set on fire amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

