U.S. Skepticism Over Post-Khamenei Iran Regime Change

Following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, skepticism abounds among U.S. officials regarding the likelihood of near-term regime change. Despite U.S. and Israeli military operations, theocratic authoritarian governance in Iran remains robust, with challenges to opposition strength and internal defections highlighted by U.S. intelligence sources.

In a video on Truth Social, President Trump urged Iranian patriots to reclaim their nation, but doubts linger about the opposition's capacity to overthrow a regime sustained since 1979. Reports indicate that hard-line elements within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) may ascend in any leadership void, complicating external intervention efforts.

Despite intensive debate on Khamenei's death impacting Iran's nuclear negotiations with the U.S., consensus is elusive. Trump's re-engagement plans signal skepticism about immediate governmental collapse, with questions persisting around U.S.-backed opposition effectiveness post-military strikes. On-the-ground realities may determine Iran's governance trajectory.