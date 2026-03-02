Left Menu

Trump Vows to Continue Combat Operations in Iran Until Objectives Achieved

Former U.S. President Donald Trump stated that military operations in Iran would persist until all targets set by Washington are met. In a video on Truth Social, Trump revealed the deaths of three U.S. service members, promising retaliation and emphasizing strong objectives.

In a stern message on Sunday, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared that military operations in Iran would persist until Washington fulfills its strategic goals. Trump made the statement on Truth Social amid ongoing combat efforts.

The video message was marked by a solemn tone as Trump reported the loss of three U.S. service members, suggesting the possibility of further casualties in the course of operations.

Vowing retaliation, Trump emphasized the determination of the United States to achieve its objectives, underlining the strength and unwavering commitment of the military forces.

