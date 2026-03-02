Drone Strike Hits British Military Base in Cyprus: Precautionary Measures in Place

A drone strike has hit a runway at the Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, British foreign minister Yvette Cooper confirmed on Monday. The incident resulted in limited damage and no reported casualties.

Cooper, in an interview with Sky News, revealed that precautionary measures are currently being undertaken around the base in response to the overnight event. However, further details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

This strike underscores the ongoing security challenges facing military installations worldwide. Authorities remain vigilant, ensuring enhanced protective protocols are in place.

