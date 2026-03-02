Left Menu

Drone Strike Hits British Military Base in Cyprus: Precautionary Measures in Place

A drone strike targeted a runway at a British military air base in Cyprus, causing limited damage and no casualties. British foreign minister Yvette Cooper stated that no further information could be provided immediately, but precautionary measures are being implemented around the base.

Updated: 02-03-2026 13:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United Kingdom

A drone strike has hit a runway at the Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, British foreign minister Yvette Cooper confirmed on Monday. The incident resulted in limited damage and no reported casualties.

Cooper, in an interview with Sky News, revealed that precautionary measures are currently being undertaken around the base in response to the overnight event. However, further details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

This strike underscores the ongoing security challenges facing military installations worldwide. Authorities remain vigilant, ensuring enhanced protective protocols are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

