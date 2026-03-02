Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Highlights Quarry Dangers

Two young cousins drowned in a water-filled quarry in Maharashtra's Palghar district while swimming. The boys, aged 8 and 15, were from Madhya Pradesh. One body was recovered on the incident day, the other three days later. Families were plastic waste collectors. Police recorded an accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, two young cousins drowned in a water-filled quarry, officials reported on Monday. The accident occurred on February 27 as the boys, aged 8 and 15, ventured into the quarry near the Vaitarna river for a swim.

According to district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam, both children entered the water and tragically drowned. Rescue efforts led to the recovery of one child's body the same day, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) discovered the second body on March 1.

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, the victims' families earned their livelihood through plastic waste collection. Authorities have registered an accidental death report regarding this unfortunate event.

