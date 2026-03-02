Tragic Drowning Incident Highlights Quarry Dangers

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, two young cousins drowned in a water-filled quarry, officials reported on Monday. The accident occurred on February 27 as the boys, aged 8 and 15, ventured into the quarry near the Vaitarna river for a swim.

According to district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam, both children entered the water and tragically drowned. Rescue efforts led to the recovery of one child's body the same day, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) discovered the second body on March 1.

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, the victims' families earned their livelihood through plastic waste collection. Authorities have registered an accidental death report regarding this unfortunate event.