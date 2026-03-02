New Budget Ministry Takes Shape Under Park Hong-keun's Leadership

In a significant political move, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung has appointed Park Hong-keun, a prominent lawmaker from his ruling party, as the head of the nation's newly established budget ministry.

This decision, announced by the Blue House on Monday, follows the withdrawal of a prior conservative nominee, highlighting Park's standing as an expert in budget policy.

Park brings a wealth of experience, having served in multiple finance-related positions, including as chairperson of the budget committee and former floor leader of the Democratic Party.

