New Budget Ministry Takes Shape Under Park Hong-keun's Leadership
South Korea appoints Park Hong-keun, a seasoned budget policy expert and lawmaker, as the head of the newly created budget ministry. Park is recognized for his extensive experience in budget committees and leadership roles, particularly within the ruling party and National Assembly finance committees.
In a significant political move, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung has appointed Park Hong-keun, a prominent lawmaker from his ruling party, as the head of the nation's newly established budget ministry.
This decision, announced by the Blue House on Monday, follows the withdrawal of a prior conservative nominee, highlighting Park's standing as an expert in budget policy.
Park brings a wealth of experience, having served in multiple finance-related positions, including as chairperson of the budget committee and former floor leader of the Democratic Party.
