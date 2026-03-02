Left Menu

Candlelight Rally in Vijayawada Protests Against Khamenei's Death

In Vijayawada, the Muslim community organized a peaceful candlelight protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike. Leaders condemned the violence, advocating for peace and solidarity with the oppressed. The rally stressed war should not harm civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:04 IST
Candlelight Rally in Vijayawada Protests Against Khamenei's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Vijayawada witnessed a peaceful candlelight protest as members of the Muslim community condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The demonstration, sparked by a joint US-Israel military strike, saw participants express their outrage over the February 28 incident that has ignited a broader conflict in West Asia.

Mushtaq Ali, Andhra Pradesh state president of the Muhammad Ali Muslim Welfare Association, led the march, criticizing US President Donald Trump for his aggressive policies. Ali appealed for the cessation of violence, emphasizing the importance of protecting civilians during conflicts. His speech resonated with the audience as they carried candles and placards, calling for peace and justice.

Other leaders such as Mirza Ali Imam and Altaf Raza reinforced the gathering's message, asserting solidarity with the oppressed and advocating for peaceful resistance. They stressed the enduring power of faith in the face of military confrontation and technological superiority, underscoring the community's commitment to speaking out through non-violent means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Services

ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Servic...

 Global
2
Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

 Global
3
Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Landscape

Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Lands...

 India
4
Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026