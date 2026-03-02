Candlelight Rally in Vijayawada Protests Against Khamenei's Death

The city of Vijayawada witnessed a peaceful candlelight protest as members of the Muslim community condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The demonstration, sparked by a joint US-Israel military strike, saw participants express their outrage over the February 28 incident that has ignited a broader conflict in West Asia.

Mushtaq Ali, Andhra Pradesh state president of the Muhammad Ali Muslim Welfare Association, led the march, criticizing US President Donald Trump for his aggressive policies. Ali appealed for the cessation of violence, emphasizing the importance of protecting civilians during conflicts. His speech resonated with the audience as they carried candles and placards, calling for peace and justice.

Other leaders such as Mirza Ali Imam and Altaf Raza reinforced the gathering's message, asserting solidarity with the oppressed and advocating for peaceful resistance. They stressed the enduring power of faith in the face of military confrontation and technological superiority, underscoring the community's commitment to speaking out through non-violent means.

