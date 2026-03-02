Redistricting Battle Heats Up as Midterms Loom

In a strategic move, President Donald Trump urged Texas Republicans to redraw congressional maps, aiming to secure a fragile GOP majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, sparking similar actions in other Republican-led states.

However, Democrats rallied, leveraging favorable court decisions and constitutional provisions to counter the Republican redistricting strategy, which had initially threatened to grant the GOP additional seats in upcoming midterms.

The ongoing redistricting debate, marked by legal challenges, political machinations, and changes in district boundaries, leaves both parties in a high-stakes race, underscoring the lingering uncertainties ahead of the November elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)