Peaceful Vijayawada Protest Mourns Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

In Vijayawada, members of the Muslim community organized a peaceful candlelight protest rally to condemn the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a joint military strike by the US and Israel. The attack, which occurred on February 28, has escalated tensions in West Asia.

Mushtaq Ali, the Andhra Pradesh state president of the Muhammad Ali Muslim Welfare Association, led the candle march and criticized US President Donald Trump, accusing him of aggressive tactics. Ali expressed that conflicts should spare civilians and remain confined to military zones.

CPI(M) leader K Narayana echoed similar sentiments during a parallel protest in Guntur, denouncing American policies as imperialist and terror-like. He advised India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to maintain an independent foreign policy to safeguard energy security amid these geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)