Malaysia’s Parliament Blocks Key Term Limit Amendment

Malaysia’s parliament narrowly rejected a constitutional amendment to limit the prime minister’s term to two, amid high abstention and absence. The amendment, part of PM Anwar Ibrahim’s reforms, failed by two votes. Critics criticize Anwar for slow reforms; other legislative changes are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:58 IST
In a closely watched session, Malaysia's lower house of parliament narrowly voted down a proposal to restrict the prime minister's tenure to two terms, missing the required majority by just two votes.

This reform, spearheaded by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, was central to his coalition's agenda but faced significant hurdles, including 44 abstentions and 32 absences among lawmakers.

Amid increasing scrutiny on Anwar's leadership, further legislative efforts are planned, including key structural changes within the governmental legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

