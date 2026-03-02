Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Protests Erupt in Jammu and Kashmir Over Khamenei's Demise

Protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli attack, prompting authorities to impose movement restrictions, close educational institutes, and throttle mobile internet. Demonstrations were widespread, especially in Shia-majority areas, urging peace and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by a joint US-Israeli operation, widespread protests erupted across Jammu and Kashmir, compelling authorities to enforce movement restrictions and close down educational institutions. This marked the second consecutive day of demonstrations, with activists voicing strong anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments.

Officials reported that 75 rallies occurred in the Kashmir Valley, alongside a few in Jammu. To mitigate violence, security forces employed mild force to disperse protestors in select areas. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama, urged the population to observe a day-long strike, promoting unity and peaceful dissent.

The situation prompted significant mobilization of police and paramilitary personnel to prevent gatherings. Mobile internet speeds were reduced, while educational institutions were shut as a precaution. Political leaders, including PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, expressed solidarity with the protests, underscoring the broader ramifications for the Muslim Ummah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

