Amid Rising Tensions: Indians Stranded in Middle East

Amid escalating tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, several Indians, including students from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, are stranded in Iran. Meanwhile, three brothers from Mainpuri continue working safely in Israel. India's government is closely monitoring the safety of its diaspora in the volatile West Asian region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi/Mainpuri(Up) | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

An escalating conflict in West Asia involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has left several Indians, including four students, stranded in Iran. Officials report that these individuals are residents of Bhanauli village in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Simultaneously, three brothers from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, working in Israel, remain safe and continue their employment despite the tense situation. This underscores concerns over the safety of Indians in the region amid recent attacks and retaliations between the nations involved.

In light of the increasing tensions, the Indian government is actively monitoring developments to ensure the security of its citizens in West Asia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has engaged in diplomatic dialogues with leaders from the UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

