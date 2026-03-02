From Bonds to Bitcoin: Markets React to Middle East Tensions
Market volatility rocked global assets as investors grappled with the ramifications of heightened Middle East tensions. Speculation varied from brief skirmishes to prolonged conflict, influencing oil prices, bond yields, and equities. Uncertainty shrouded Iran's next moves, keeping economic implications significant.
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, global markets experienced significant volatility, leaving investors uncertain about the potential impact on assets ranging from bonds to bitcoin.
Oil prices saw sharp swings, with reactions reflecting concerns over a prolonged conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, potentially affecting global trade dynamics and inflation.
Analysts remain divided, with some anticipating a short-term conflict akin to Iran's "12-Day War," while others express concerns over potential disruptions in oil supply and broader economic consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
