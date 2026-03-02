Left Menu

Starmer Defends Stance on US-Israel Strikes: No Regime Change from the Skies

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended his decision not to join US-Israel strikes on Iran, emphasizing a preference for diplomatic solutions over military action. Acknowledging UK-Iran tensions, Starmer reiterated the nation's stance against Iranian nuclear ambitions while stressing the importance of a lawful basis for military involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:36 IST
Starmer Defends Stance on US-Israel Strikes: No Regime Change from the Skies
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stood firmly by his decision on Monday to abstain from joining the US-Israel military strikes on Iran, asserting that his Labour Party government does not support 'regime change from the skies'.

The decision came despite US President Donald Trump's disappointment over the UK's delayed consent for American use of British bases for 'limited defensive purposes' in West Asia. Starmer, addressing Parliament, emphasized that the UK was not involved in the initial strikes, instead advocating for a peaceful, negotiated settlement.

In his speech to the House of Commons, Starmer highlighted the UK's commitment to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, citing over 20 thwarted Iran-backed attacks on UK soil in the past year. Starmer underscored the importance of lawful and strategic military action, drawing from the lessons learned from Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

 United States
2
U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

 Global
3
Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

 United Arab Emirates
4
Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026