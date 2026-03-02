Starmer Defends Stance on US-Israel Strikes: No Regime Change from the Skies
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended his decision not to join US-Israel strikes on Iran, emphasizing a preference for diplomatic solutions over military action. Acknowledging UK-Iran tensions, Starmer reiterated the nation's stance against Iranian nuclear ambitions while stressing the importance of a lawful basis for military involvement.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stood firmly by his decision on Monday to abstain from joining the US-Israel military strikes on Iran, asserting that his Labour Party government does not support 'regime change from the skies'.
The decision came despite US President Donald Trump's disappointment over the UK's delayed consent for American use of British bases for 'limited defensive purposes' in West Asia. Starmer, addressing Parliament, emphasized that the UK was not involved in the initial strikes, instead advocating for a peaceful, negotiated settlement.
In his speech to the House of Commons, Starmer highlighted the UK's commitment to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, citing over 20 thwarted Iran-backed attacks on UK soil in the past year. Starmer underscored the importance of lawful and strategic military action, drawing from the lessons learned from Iraq.
