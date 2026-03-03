European Council President Supports Lebanon's Move Against Hezbollah

European Council President Antonio Costa welcomed the Lebanese government's decision to end Hezbollah's military activities on Monday, urging accountability for those responsible for recent attacks on Israel.

Costa emphasized the significance of resuming security coordination between Israel and Lebanon, advocating for the Lebanese Armed Forces to take steps to disarm Hezbollah.

He underscored the need for ensuring security for all Lebanese citizens, following a conversation with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, shared in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)