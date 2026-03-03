BJP's Holi Celebration: Promoting Unity in Patna

Nitin Nabin, BJP's national president, celebrated Holi on Tuesday in Bihar's Patna, underscoring the festival's themes of unity and brotherhood. His visit was part of a two-day engagement in the region.

Attending the Holi Milan event hosted by the party's Patna Mahanagar unit, Nabin stressed the importance of promoting love and togetherness during the festival that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.

Senior BJP figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, joined the celebrations. Nabin, a five-term MLA from the Bankipur assembly seat, expressed a personal connection to celebrating Holi in Bihar with family and party colleagues.

