Punjab's Historic Budget Unveiling Promises Significant Revenue Gains

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced a historic state budget set for March 8th, marking increased excise and GST revenues over four years. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann introduced the 'Meri Rasoi' scheme, promising essential food kits for 40 lakh families, coinciding with International Women's Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:42 IST
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is on the brink of a significant fiscal milestone as Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema declared the upcoming state budget, scheduled for March 8, a 'historic' event. His statement emphasized an unprecedented rise in excise and GST revenues, with figures surpassing former records during the previous Congress-led government.

Cheema's announcement arrives ahead of the Twelfth Budget Session of the Sixteenth Vidhan Sabha, summoned for March 6 at Chandigarh's Vidhan Bhavan. The session, set to be contentious and crucial, coincides with International Women's Day, underscoring its importance and timing in the legislative calendar.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann further announced the 'Meri Rasoi' scheme, targeting 40 lakh families with nutritionally enhanced food kits. This initiative aims to improve Punjab's public distribution system, enhancing the quality and variety of essential goods provided to families, aligning with broader socio-economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

