Tensions Rise: UK Mulls Warship Deployment to Cyprus

Britain is weighing the option of deploying a warship to guard its Royal Air Force Akrotiri base in Cyprus, following an Iranian-made drone strike on the base's runway early Monday.

According to The Times, UK Defense Minister John Healey discussed the potential dispatch of HMS Duncan with senior military officials on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defence has not commented on this report. Meanwhile, the Cyprus News Agency revealed that France intends to send anti-missile and anti-drone systems to Cyprus.

