Tensions Rise: UK Mulls Warship Deployment to Cyprus

Britain is contemplating deploying a warship to protect its Royal Air Force Akrotiri base in Cyprus following an Iranian drone strike on the base's runway. Discussions are underway among UK military officials, considering the dispatch of HMS Duncan. Meanwhile, France plans to send anti-missile systems to Cyprus.

Britain is weighing the option of deploying a warship to guard its Royal Air Force Akrotiri base in Cyprus, following an Iranian-made drone strike on the base's runway early Monday.

According to The Times, UK Defense Minister John Healey discussed the potential dispatch of HMS Duncan with senior military officials on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defence has not commented on this report. Meanwhile, the Cyprus News Agency revealed that France intends to send anti-missile and anti-drone systems to Cyprus.

