Upendra Kushwaha Nominated by RLM for Rajya Sabha Elections; BJP and AITC Announce Candidates

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha has nominated Upendra Kushwaha as its Rajya Sabha candidate, with his nomination scheduled for March 5. The BJP and AITC have also announced their candidates for the elections set for March 16, intended to fill 37 seats across 10 states.

RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) has nominated Upendra Kushwaha as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, according to an announcement by the party's Bihar unit on Tuesday.

Kushwaha's nomination, scheduled for March 5, was unanimously decided by the RLM leadership. The state's spokesperson, Nitin Bharti, confirmed the decision and noted the support of all senior leaders from both the party and its allies.

Additionally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed its first list of candidates, including nine names from six states, for the biennial elections. Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also released their nominee lists as parties gear up for the March 16 polling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

