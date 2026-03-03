Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP in Rajya Sabha

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to BJP national president, Nitin Nabin, on his nomination as the Bihar candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. His statement was made public via a social media post this Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the BJP's tradition of empowering devoted members through entrusting them with critical national responsibilities. He praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fostering this democratic culture within the party.

Nabin, currently serving as an MLA from the Bankipur Assembly constituency, was anticipated for the nomination given his recent unopposed election as the BJP's national president. His predecessors, J P Nadda and Amit Shah, also advanced to the Upper House following their appointments as BJP chief. Sarma expressed full confidence in Nabin's potential to champion national interests and promote good governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)