Romania Joins French-Led Nuclear Deterrence Talks

Romania has been invited to French-led talks concerning the expansion of nuclear deterrence within Europe, as announced by Foreign Affairs Minister Oana Toiu on Tuesday. The discussions come as part of an initiative still in its nascent stage, requiring approval from the nation's top security council.

In a statement on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed plans to not only expand France's nuclear arsenal but also enhance the country's deterrent capabilities. This strategy involves unprecedented cooperation with European partners.

The move underscores a concerted effort by France to bolster its nuclear deterrence strategy, engaging nations like Romania in a broader European defense framework.

