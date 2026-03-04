Left Menu

SC/ST Funds Chori: BJP Slams Congress's Alleged Misuse in Karnataka

The Karnataka BJP has accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of diverting Rs 39,000 crore meant for SC/ST development to fund its guarantee schemes. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticized Rahul Gandhi's silence on this issue labeling it as a historic injustice against Dalits and Tribals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led government in Karnataka, accusing it of misappropriating funds intended for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) development. Allegations claim that Rs 39,000 crore have been diverted to support the state's guarantee schemes.

Opposition leader R Ashoka questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence on what has been termed 'SC/ST Funds Chori'. Highlighting repeated diversions of funds, Ashoka denounced the alleged fiscal misconduct as a blow to the legal rights of marginalized communities.

The BJP has vowed to rally with over 70 organizations to combat what it perceives as institutional injustice. As the party demands accountability, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faces pressure to address these allegations in his upcoming budget speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

