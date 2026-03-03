Indian Students in Urmia: Amid Explosions and Fears

An explosion near a dormitory has left Indian students in Urmia, Iran, on edge, as violence continues to engulf the region. According to Labeeb Qadri, a Kashmiri medical student, the situation has been volatile with attacks occurring regularly.

"The situation over the past few days has not been good. An explosion occurred just 300 meters from our dormitory," Qadri told reporters, highlighting the urgency for intervention. He noted that over 100 Indian students remain in Urmia, unable to leave due to limited flight options.

With tensions rising following coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes that allegedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, these students now depend on the Indian embassy for guidance. Local associations have urged for immediate relocation and evacuation of these students to safer areas within Iran.