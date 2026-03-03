Left Menu

Indian Students in Urmia: Amid Explosions and Fears

Indian students in Urmia, Iran, are gripped by fear after explosions near their dormitories. Hostilities in the area have escalated, forcing over 100 students to seek guidance from the Indian Embassy for evacuation amid flight scarcity. The students plea for relocation to safer regions as tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:16 IST
Indian Students in Urmia: Amid Explosions and Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion near a dormitory has left Indian students in Urmia, Iran, on edge, as violence continues to engulf the region. According to Labeeb Qadri, a Kashmiri medical student, the situation has been volatile with attacks occurring regularly.

"The situation over the past few days has not been good. An explosion occurred just 300 meters from our dormitory," Qadri told reporters, highlighting the urgency for intervention. He noted that over 100 Indian students remain in Urmia, unable to leave due to limited flight options.

With tensions rising following coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes that allegedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, these students now depend on the Indian embassy for guidance. Local associations have urged for immediate relocation and evacuation of these students to safer areas within Iran.

TRENDING

1
Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

 India
2
Tensions Escalate: Global Markets Impacted by U.S.-Israeli Air War Against Iran

Tensions Escalate: Global Markets Impacted by U.S.-Israeli Air War Against I...

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Blast Claims 23rd Victim

Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Blast Claims 23rd Victim

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Awaits Rajya Sabha Election Drama

Himachal Pradesh Awaits Rajya Sabha Election Drama

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026