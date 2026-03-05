Anurag Sharma's Surprise Rajya Sabha Candidacy Shakes Up Himachal Politics

In an unexpected political maneuver, the Congress party on Thursday put forth Anurag Sharma, the president of the Kangra District Congress Committee, as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh. Known for his close ties with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Sharma is poised to submit his nomination following a Congress Legislative Party meeting.

The elections for Himachal Pradesh's sole Rajya Sabha seat are slated for March 16, following the conclusion of BJP MP Indu Bala Goswami's term on April 9. Key election dates include the close of nominations on March 5, with scrutiny on March 6, and withdrawal permitted up to March 9. Contingent on the need for polling, votes will be cast from 9 am to 4 pm on March 16, with counting at 5 pm.

Anurag Sharma's candidacy has raised eyebrows, given that former state Congress president Pratibha Singh and others were widely expected contenders. His leadership role in the Kangra District Congress Committee, assumed in January, aligns with Congress's strategic organizational strengthening in this politically pivotal district of Himachal Pradesh. Hailing from a politically active lineage, Sharma's engagement in politics dates back to his student years in 1995.