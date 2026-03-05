Left Menu

Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

The Election Commission has registered West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir's political group, Aam Janata Unnayan Party. This moves them closer to official party status and allows them to apply for an election symbol. The party fulfilled all procedural requirements and will now advertise its formation in newspapers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:39 IST
The Election Commission of India has officially registered a new political entity, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, led by Humayun Kabir, MLA from Bharatpur, West Bengal. This milestone enables the party to seek formal recognition and pursue an election symbol, pending public announcement.

With no objections, the new political force could secure full party status, allowing more robust participation in future elections. The Chief Electoral Officer's office in West Bengal confirmed that registration procedures were successfully completed, simplifying Kabir's path to establishing his political ambitions.

Kabir, who initially contested as an Independent with the 'table' symbol, expressed his desire to retain this symbol for his party. Originally named 'Janata Unnayan Party', the party underwent rebranding to 'Aam Janata Unnayan Party' to avoid conflicts with existing entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

