The Pivotal French Municipal Elections: A Prelude to the 2027 Presidential Race

France is gearing up for significant municipal elections on March 15 and 22, which are viewed as a pivotal assessment before the presidential showdown next year. These elections will also highlight the influence of the far-right National Rally (RN) and potential alliances in a politically divided nation.

Mayors, considered the most trusted local officials in France, lead nearly 35,000 communes, and the upcoming ballot will provide insights into national political trends and voter concerns. The RN, eager to expand its influence ahead of the 2027 presidential race, is fielding an unprecedented number of candidates.

Key battles are expected in cities like Marseille, Paris, and Toulon, with the RN and other political factions vying for control. Unpredictable outcomes are anticipated due to local issues and the electoral system's complexity, including the possibility of multiparty runoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)