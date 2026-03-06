The recent decision by the US to grant a 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil has been hailed by the BJP as a significant triumph of "strategic oil diplomacy" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This move was described as a setback for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, who have been accused of sowing panic through "fake news" regarding an oil shortage.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized Gandhi and the Congress for opposing India's actions rooted in strategic restraint and clarity. The geopolitical context of this development is the escalating conflict with Iran, prompting US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to announce measures ensuring oil and gas production remain uninterrupted.

The waiver is a temporary measure intended to facilitate continued oil flow into global markets, addressing pressures invoked by Iran's attempts to control energy supplies. Bessent clarified that the move targets only oil already stranded at sea, thus minimizing any financial advantage for Russia.