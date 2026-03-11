Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Protocol Violation at Presidential Event in West Bengal

Rajya Sabha BJP member Baburam Nishad criticized the West Bengal government for alleged protocol violations during President Droupadi Murmu's event. He called for strict measures, suggesting a constitutional responsibility act and legal proceedings. President Murmu had expressed disappointment over the venue change and lack of government representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking address during Zero Hour, BJP's Rajya Sabha member, Baburam Nishad, accused the West Bengal government of serious protocol breaches during President Droupadi Murmu's visit.

Nishad deemed these lapses as constitutional offenses, advocating for a 'constitutional responsibility act' to handle such violations more stringently.

The President expressed her discontent regarding the abrupt venue change of the Santal conference and the notable absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state ministers at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

