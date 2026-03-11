Tensions Escalate in Gulf: Strikes Shake Middle East
Amid rising tensions in the Gulf, Iran has launched missile and drone strikes, targeting key areas including Saudi oil infrastructure. In response, Israel and the US have initiated strikes against Iran. The EU faces soaring energy costs due to the conflict, while China attempts diplomatic mediation.
In a dramatic escalation of Gulf tensions, Iran has fired missiles and drones targeting oil infrastructures in Saudi Arabia and ships near the UAE. In retaliation, Israel and the United States have launched strikes across Iran, heightening fears of further regional destabilization.
The Iranian conflict is impacting global energy markets, causing oil and gas prices to spike significantly. The EU has reported increased costs of €3 billion in a span of just 10 days as they resist reverting to Russian energy imports amid the crisis.
As diplomatic efforts continue, China asserts its position as a mediator, maintaining communications with all involved parties. Simultaneously, Lebanon faces mounting humanitarian challenges with 780,000 displaced, and tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.
