Left Menu

Remembering K Sambasiva Rao: A Political Journey

K Sambasiva Rao, a former Union minister and Congress veteran who later joined the BJP, passed away at 82. Born in Andhra Pradesh, he had a rich political career, serving as Union minister of textiles. Andhra Pradesh leaders extended their condolences on his demise caused by cardiac arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:00 IST
Remembering K Sambasiva Rao: A Political Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister K Sambasiva Rao has passed away at the age of 82. Admitted to a private hospital on March 6 due to drowsiness and unresponsiveness, Rao underwent emergency neurosurgical intervention. Despite efforts from medical professionals, he succumbed to a sudden cardiac arrest on March 11.

Rao, initially a Congress veteran, later switched allegiance to the BJP. During his illustrious career, he was elected as a Member of Parliament multiple times and served as the Union minister of textiles in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy are among the prominent leaders who expressed their condolences to Rao's family, acknowledging his contribution to Indian politics and his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026