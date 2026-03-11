Remembering K Sambasiva Rao: A Political Journey

Former Union minister K Sambasiva Rao has passed away at the age of 82. Admitted to a private hospital on March 6 due to drowsiness and unresponsiveness, Rao underwent emergency neurosurgical intervention. Despite efforts from medical professionals, he succumbed to a sudden cardiac arrest on March 11.

Rao, initially a Congress veteran, later switched allegiance to the BJP. During his illustrious career, he was elected as a Member of Parliament multiple times and served as the Union minister of textiles in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy are among the prominent leaders who expressed their condolences to Rao's family, acknowledging his contribution to Indian politics and his legacy.

