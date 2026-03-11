Shiv Pratap Shukla Takes Oath as Telangana Governor

Shiv Pratap Shukla was officially appointed as the fifth Governor of Telangana in a ceremony held on Wednesday. The oath was administered by Aparesh Kumar Singh, the High Court Chief Justice, at Lok Bhavan. In attendance was Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alongside his Cabinet colleagues.

Shukla, who previously served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, emphasized his commitment to serving the people of Telangana, a state celebrated for its cultural richness and progressive spirit. He conveyed his gratitude to the President and the Prime Minister for this assignment and expressed his optimism for contributing to the state's dynamic development.

The Governor extended his greetings to the Telangana government and highlighted his intentions to uphold democratic values and the collective aspirations of the people. Later, he and his wife Janaki Shukla visited Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar. Shukla's political career began with the RSS-affiliated ABVP, and he was elected as an MLA multiple times before serving as Union Minister of State for Finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)