Left Menu

Shiv Pratap Shukla Takes Oath as Telangana Governor

Shiv Pratap Shukla was sworn in as the fifth Governor of Telangana. Administered by the state's High Court Chief Justice at Lok Bhavan, the ceremony marked Shukla's commitment to Telangana's growth. A former Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shukla expressed his dedication to democratic values and the state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:50 IST
Shiv Pratap Shukla Takes Oath as Telangana Governor
Shiv Pratap Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Pratap Shukla was officially appointed as the fifth Governor of Telangana in a ceremony held on Wednesday. The oath was administered by Aparesh Kumar Singh, the High Court Chief Justice, at Lok Bhavan. In attendance was Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alongside his Cabinet colleagues.

Shukla, who previously served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, emphasized his commitment to serving the people of Telangana, a state celebrated for its cultural richness and progressive spirit. He conveyed his gratitude to the President and the Prime Minister for this assignment and expressed his optimism for contributing to the state's dynamic development.

The Governor extended his greetings to the Telangana government and highlighted his intentions to uphold democratic values and the collective aspirations of the people. Later, he and his wife Janaki Shukla visited Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar. Shukla's political career began with the RSS-affiliated ABVP, and he was elected as an MLA multiple times before serving as Union Minister of State for Finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026