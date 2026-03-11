Left Menu

Odisha's Outcry: Women Lead LPG Price Protest in Bhubaneswar

In Odisha, BJD workers protested against the recent LPG price hike, demanding its rollback. Leaders and participants criticized the BJP government for rising costs, alleging economic strains on women. The protest featured symbolic cooking on wood stoves, highlighting economic grievances amid rising essential commodity prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst escalating tensions over fuel costs, opposition BJD workers rallied in Odisha's Master Canteen area on Wednesday to demand a reversal of the recent LPG price hike and ensure a consistent supply of cooking gas. The protest attracted hundreds, including representatives from prominent branches of the BJD, who voiced their discontent over surging prices.

The demonstration, led by key BJD figures such as Snehangini Chhuria, Chinmaya Sahoo, and Ipsita Sahoo, saw participants utilizing traditional cooking methods to symbolize their grievances against the BJP government's economic policies. The price adjustments, announced on March 7, saw domestic LPG prices soar by Rs 60, with commercial cylinders facing an even steeper rise of Rs 115.

BJD President Snehangini Chhuria criticized the government for its failure to fulfill financial promises made under schemes designed to support women, arguing that these price hikes have exacerbated economic hardships. The protest mirrors a similar action by the Congress women's wing, reflecting growing unrest in the region over soaring living costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

